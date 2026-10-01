Students stop DM's car to complain about school conditions

In a rare display of courage, schoolchildren in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, directly confronted District Magistrate Ashok Kumar to voice serious complaints about alleged assault, inadequate teaching, and substandard mid-day meals at their government school.

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Key Points Schoolchildren in Hamirpur directly confronted District Magistrate Ashok Kumar during his inspection of a government school.

Students alleged assault, insufficient teaching staff, and lack of proper resources at their school.

Complaints also included poor quality mid-day meals, specifically milk mixed with buttermilk.

DM Ashok Kumar has taken the grievances seriously and ordered an immediate inquiry into the allegations.

The DM assured strict action against anyone found guilty, highlighting the seriousness of the complaints.

A group of schoolchildren stopped the vehicle of district magistrate Ashok Kumar during his inspection of a government school in Hamirpur and complained of alleged assault, inadequate teaching and poor-quality mid-day meals, officials said on Thursday.

Students Voice Grievances To DM

The incident took place on Wednesday when Kumar visited primary and upper-primary schools in Patara village under Kurara area of the district.

During inspection of a school, the DM reviewed cleanliness and other arrangements there and interacted with some students.

As he was leaving after the inspection, a group of students stopped his vehicle.

These students, possibly absent during the DM's interaction, narrated various grievances to the official, alleging that students were beaten at the school and proper teaching staff and resources were unavailable.

The children also complained about the quality of food items being served as mid-day meal, alleging that buttermilk was being mixed with the milk provided to them.

Taking the complaints seriously, Kumar directed concerned officials to conduct an immediate inquiry and take necessary action.

"The complaints made by the children have been taken seriously. The concerned officials have been directed to conduct an immediate inquiry and take necessary action," the DM said, asserting that anyone found guilty would not be spared.