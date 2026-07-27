Students still throng Jantar Mantar protest site to click selfies

Jantar Mantar, a prominent protest site in New Delhi, is quickly transitioning from a massive 36-day student agitation to new demonstrations for Gorkhaland and women's reservation, highlighting its continuous role as a hub for public expression.

IMAGE: NDMC workers clean the protest site at Jantar Mantar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jantar Mantar, two days after a 36-day student agitation ended, is already hosting new protests for Gorkhaland and women's reservation.

The physical signs of the student protest are being removed, with barricades repaired and the area cleaned, though some remnants and the 'smell of protest' linger.

Local shopkeepers and tea sellers, severely impacted by the student agitation's road closures and internet blocks, anticipate a slow return to normalcy.

The nature of protests at Jantar Mantar has evolved, with recent student agitations characterised by extensive mobile phone recording and social media engagement.

Despite the conclusion of the major student stir, security presence remains high, and the site continues to draw both new protesters and curious onlookers.

The stage where activist Sonam Wangchuk sat on hunger strike was gone.

So were the tents, the kitchens and the crowds that had filled the road for weeks.

But Jantar Mantar had not gone quiet.

Two days after the 36-day-long student agitation ended, a group of students stood outside the barricades, taking selfies at the spot where the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had held its sit-in.

They had not come to protest. Some had come out of curiosity. Others wanted a photograph from a place they had seen repeatedly on social media.

"Everyone was talking about this place. We watched the videos, saw the police action, saw the crowds. I wanted to see what it looked like when there was no protest," said Rohan, 19, a CAT aspirant from Jaipur who is studying in Delhi.

His friend, a student from Lucknow, was less interested in the empty road.

"We came late. We knew the protest was over, but we still wanted to come once. It feels strange seeing this place so empty after watching thousands of people here," he said.

Aftermath of the Student Agitation

They were not allowed to enter the protest site.

The barricades remained in place on both sides of the road, and the students could only peer into the space where, until Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters had gathered to demand accountability over paper leaks.

The physical signs of the agitation were disappearing, but not all at once.

On Monday, a painter was restoring the barricades damaged during the protest.

He coated them yellow and, with a red brush, wrote 'Delhi Police' across them.

Road dividers were being repaired with fresh cement and painted in the familiar yellow-and-black stripes.

Near the men's washroom, the old life of the protest still lay scattered: mosquito nets, plastic chairs, posters and vessels used to store food, dusty portraits of Jesus, and a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The road was being cleaned, but the smell of the protest had not entirely left.

Outside a row of South Indian restaurants, sewage was being cleared as the stench lingered in the air.

Impact on Local Businesses

At Janpath market and nearby shops, shopkeepers were reopening their establishments.

Tea sellers were back at their stalls. Office-goers were beginning to return.

For the traders who had watched the protest grow around them, however, normalcy could not return as quickly as the shutters.

Bava, who has run his shop for four decades, said the barricades and road closures had cut off the customers who kept his business going.

"Office-goers stopped coming. In the last week, even the internet was blocked, and the Metro and roads were affected. We were left with almost no business," he said.

The protesters themselves, he said, were not enough to make up for the loss.

"Food was being distributed free to protesters, so there was very little business from them. And the police were not allowing people to enter from many sides. Even now, the area is barricaded. It will take some time for things to become normal again," he said.

Dinesh Sharma, who has sold tea near Jantar Mantar for nearly two decades, has seen several movements pass through the area, including the Anna Hazare agitation.

But he said the student protest had brought a different kind of crowd.

"Earlier, people came to listen. These youngsters came with their phones. They were jumping, shouting, recording everything. Every person seemed to be making a video," he said.

The protest had turned the road into a place where almost everything was being watched -- and recorded.

New Protests Emerge

By Monday, the crowd at his tea stall had changed. Around 20-30 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stood nearby, checking their phones while waiting to be relieved.

"We will be here tonight as well," one officer said, adding that they were on their regular duty.

The security presence remained even as the protest disappeared.

Barricades still stood across the road.

The detention bus near the site looked worn and battered.

And before the space had even returned to its old routine, another protest had begun.

Around 50-60 people sat on a red carpet along the footpath, raising slogans for a separate Gorkhaland under the banner of the Gorkhaland Rashtriya Manch.

They had permission to protest for two days and planned to remain there on Sunday and Monday.

Their protest occupied a spot with a recent history. It was where the CJP had put up its first poster after its founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived from Boston.

But unlike the CJP agitation, which had drawn thousands of people and dominated the area for weeks, the Gorkhaland protesters were trying to build momentum around a demand that has been raised for decades.

Nearby, members of the All India Democratic Women's Association were winding up their own protest demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament.

Their agitation, which began on July 20 and also extended support to the student protest, will continue until August 13, the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"We supported the students because their fight was also about the future of young people. By standing with them, we were also making our own voice heard," said Babli Lamba, who had come from Hisar.

The crowds had changed, but the road was already drawing people who had never been part of the original agitation.

Elsewhere, a group of journalists from Telangana had come to Delhi to press for demands including a pension for senior journalists and a national protection law for journalists.

Srinivas, editor of a local Telugu daily, said the group had travelled from Hyderabad because some demands could not remain confined to one state.

"We have held protests in Telangana. We came here because some demands cannot remain limited to one state," he said.

For some visitors, the place was still less a protest site than a piece of recent history.

Students who had followed the agitation online came from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other nearby areas to see the road for themselves.

A first-year college student from Rohini said she had told her parents she was going nearby before taking the Metro to Jantar Mantar.

"They would not have allowed me to come if we had told them the truth," the 19-year-old said.

A student from Sonipat said the videos had made the protest feel close, but not close enough.

"You can watch everything on your phone. But after a point, you want to know what it feels like to actually stand there," he said.