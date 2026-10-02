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Students Groups Protest Against Chief Election Commissioner

By REDIFF NEWS October 02, 2026 19:29 IST 1 Minute Read
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Members of the Students Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on October 2, 2026.

SFI, DYFI members protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Jantar Mantar

IMAGE: Members of the Students' Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Gandhi Jayanti. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo
 

Police detain RS MP Manoj Kumar Jha at Jantar Mantar protest

IMAGE: Police detain Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha during the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, on Friday, here and below. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Police detain RS MP Manoj Kumar Jha at Jantar Mantar protest

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Police detain protester at Jantar Mantar demonstration

IMAGE: Police detain a protester during the protest, here and below. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Police detain protester at Jantar Mantar demonstration

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Police detain protester at Jantar Mantar demonstration

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Police detain protester at Jantar Mantar demonstration

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Police detain protester at Jantar Mantar demonstration

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Police detain protester at Jantar Mantar demonstration

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

More News Coverage

New DelhiGyanesh KumarJantar MantarStudentsManoj Kumar Jha

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