Students Groups Protest Against Chief Election Commissioner

Members of the Students Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on October 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Members of the Students' Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Gandhi Jayanti. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police detain Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha during the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, on Friday, here and below. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police detain a protester during the protest, here and below. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff