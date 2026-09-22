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Students fined Rs 50 over cooked methi in lunchbox during Paryushan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje Updated: September 22, 2026 16:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A private school in Maharashtra, is under scrutiny for allegedly fining students Rs 50 for bringing home-cooked fenugreek during the Jain festival of Paryushan.

Methi

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy Miansari66/Wikimedia Commons 

Key Points

  • A Thane school allegedly fined students Rs 50 for bringing home-cooked fenugreek (methi) during the Jain festival of Paryushan.
  • Students were reportedly prevented from eating their home-cooked meals and directed to the school canteen, incurring an additional Rs 20 charge.
  • The incident has ignited widespread debate on social media regarding schools enforcing religious dietary practices on students.
  • The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's education department has issued a notice to the school, seeking clarification on the serious allegations.
  • Paryushan Parv is a significant Jain festival where adherents often observe strict dietary guidelines, including avoiding leafy greens.

A controversy has erupted over a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly slapping a Rs 50 fine on students for bringing home-cooked food containing fenugreek vegetable during the recent Jain festival of Paryushan.

The school in the Bhayandar area also allegedly prevented students from consuming methi and food cooked with similar vegetables, and instead asked them to eat at its canteen and charged Rs 20 per student.

School Faces Scrutiny Over Dietary Rules

The purported incident has sparked sharp reactions on social media, with netizens questioning whether students can be forced to follow a particular diet under the guise of religious practices.

 

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's education department has issued a notice to the school, seeking a clarification on the allegations raised by some parents. The school is yet to respond to the allegations.

A post shared on X by user Vijay alleged that a student was slapped with a fine of Rs 50 simply for bringing a home-cooked lunchbox containing fenugreek vegetable to his school in Bhayandar. He questioned whether students' basic dietary choices and daily eating habits will be dictated under the guise of religious observances.

Paryushan Parv is a major annual festival in Jainism dedicated to fasting and spiritual reflection, during which many adherents observe strict dietary guidelines that include avoiding leafy greens and root vegetables.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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