Principal, Lecturer Arrested Over Student's Suicide After Phone Confiscation

Hyderabad police have arrested a college principal and lecturer for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old hotel management student who took his life after his phone, confiscated over a morphed AI image incident, was not returned for a week.

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Key Points A college principal and lecturer were arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old hotel management student.

The student died by hanging on Friday after his phone was not returned by college staff.

The phone was confiscated after the student allegedly created a morphed AI image of the lecturer.

Despite the student apologising, his phone was withheld for the past week, causing him to feel "insulted and upset."

A case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of BNS was registered, leading to the arrest and judicial remand of the principal and lecturer.

A college principal and a lecturer were arrested here after they were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old hotel management student, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Into Student's Death

The second-year student died by hanging in his rented room on Friday, after the principal and the lecturer of his college allegedly refused to return his phone, which was taken by them after he allegedly created a morphed image of the lecturer.

"The lecturer had taken the deceased student's phone following an allegation that he had created a morphed AI image of the lecturer. The lecturer then handed over the student's phone to the principal," a police official said.

Despite the student apologising over the matter, his phone was not returned for the past week, following which he felt "insulted and upset" and took the extreme step, the official said, based on a complaint.

A case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of BNS was registered at SR Nagar Police Station, and the principal and lecturer were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the official added.