Student suicide: IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, removed as dean, now sent on leave

IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been sent on leave and removed from his dean position to ensure an impartial investigation into the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, amidst serious allegations of caste discrimination and abetment.

IMAGE: IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla. Photograph: IIT Bombay

Key Points IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into student Sahil Wakode's alleged suicide.

Doolla was previously removed as Dean of Administrative Affairs following protests regarding Wakode's death.

Sahil Wakode, a 22-year-old B Tech student, was found dead after being caught using ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

A case on charges of suicide abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Professor Doolla.

Wakode's parents allege their son faced caste-based torture and have demanded the immediate arrest of Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare.

IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, an accused in the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into the case, sources said on Wednesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Monday removed Doolla as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests over the student's suicide. Prof Doolla has been sent on leave after being removed from his dean post to enable an impartial probe, with no classes currently underway, the sources said.

Investigation Into Student's Death

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating Wakode's death.

Wakode (22), a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

A case on charges of suicide abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla. Wakode's mother on Tuesday claimed he had told them that he was tortured, abused, and humiliated based on his caste. His parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Prof Doolla.