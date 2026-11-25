A shocking incident of school violence has emerged from northeast Delhi's Khajuri area, where a student was seriously injured after being stabbed four times by a fellow schoolmate in a suspected revenge attack.

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Key Points A student was allegedly stabbed four times by a fellow schoolmate outside a government school in northeast Delhi's Khajuri area on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured student is currently receiving treatment at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Police have apprehended the accused student in connection with the stabbing.

The attack is suspected to be a revenge act following an incident around 15 days ago where the victim had torn the cap of another student.

Forensic and crime teams have inspected the scene and collected evidence, with further investigation underway.

A student allegedly stabbed a fellow schoolmate four times outside a government school in northeast Delhi's Khajuri area on Wednesday afternoon, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while the accused has been apprehended, they said.

According to the police investigation, the attack was allegedly triggered by a revenge motive following an incident around 15 days ago, when the victim had torn the cap of another student. The accused is suspected to have attacked the boy to avenge the earlier incident, police said.

Following the incident, forensic and crime teams inspected the spot and collected evidence. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.