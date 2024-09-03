News
Student sodomised for 2 years by 5 minors at MP hostel

Student sodomised for 2 years by 5 minors at MP hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2024 13:08 IST
A Class 8 student studying in a government-run school in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly sodomised by his five seniors multiple times, police said on Tuesday.

The victim alleged that he was being sexually assaulted for nearly two years, they said.

"The Class 8 student and his family member lodged the complaint on Monday. The student had got admission in the government boarding school in July 2022 and was living in its hostel, where his five senior students sexually exploited him," Dehat (rural) police station in-charge Praveen Chouhan said.

 

As per the complaint, the boy was last sexually exploited in December 2023, he said.

The accused were then booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (unnatural sex), 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

All the five accused and the victim are minors, Chouhan said.

Further legal steps will be taken on the basis of facts emerging during the course of investigation, he said.

The student said that when he shared his ordeal to his father, the latter complained to the school principal about it. However, he did not take any action in the matter, following which they approached the police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Decide on no penalty for unnatural sex in BNS: HC
Cops face action over girls' molestation in MP school
7-year-old killed in Gurugram school by bus conductor
Are We A Nation With A Wayward Moral...'
Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?
World Bank ups India growth forecast to 7% for FY25
Drone attacks on civilians a terror attack, says Biren
