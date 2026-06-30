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11-year-old killed as tree falls on school bus in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra June 30, 2026 18:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident in Mumbai saw an 11-year-old student killed and four others injured when a roadside tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur, sparking concerns over civic safety measures.

Tree falls on Mumbai school bus, student killed 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points

  • An 11-year-old student died after a tree fell on a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area.
  • Four other students sustained injuries in the incident, which involved a Peepal tree collapsing.
  • The bus was carrying 12 students from Universal High School when the accident occurred.
  • The School Bus Owners' Association has questioned civic preparedness and accountability for public safety.

An 11-year-old student was killed, and four others were injured after a roadside tree fell on a school bus carrying 12 children in the Chembur area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred at 2.58 pm near a building on Road No. 11 when the Peepal tree suddenly collapsed, they said.

 

Investigation Into The Tragic Incident

Fire Brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated all 12 students, including the two who were trapped in the school bus.

Of them, five injured students were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment, a civic official said.

According to the hospital's medical officer, four of the injured students were in stable condition, while 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, who had sustained serious injuries, was declared dead around 4.30 pm.

The bus was ferrying students of Universal High School, the officials said.

School Bus Owners' Association (SBOA), a body of school bus owners, claimed that 11 students were injured in the incident.

"This incident cannot simply be brushed aside as an unfortunate act of nature. It raises serious questions about civic preparedness, preventive maintenance, and the accountability of the authorities responsible for public safety," said Anil Garg, president of SBOA.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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