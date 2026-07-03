Student dies after consuming hot tea, RKM school shuts hostel

Following the tragic death of a Class 12 student, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in Narendrapur has indefinitely closed its hostels and suspended classes, prompting a police investigation into alleged negligence.

IMAGE: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in Narendrapur has indefinitely closed its hostels and suspended classes from July 5. Photograph: Courtesy, rkmvnarendrapur.org

Key Points The decision follows the tragic death of Class 12 student Diptangshu Mahato after allegedly consuming hot tea.

A police probe is underway, with an FIR registered against unknown persons for culpable homicide and negligence.

The incident triggered protests, leading to the headmaster's resignation offer and the suspension of three school staffers.

Medical experts suggest severe internal bleeding and respiratory failure as potential causes of death, pending post-mortem results.

Days after a student of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in West Bengal's Narendrapur died after allegedly drinking hot tea, the residential school authorities decided to shut its hostels indefinitely from July 5, citing "unavoidable circumstances".

The authorities concerned announced that classes would remain suspended until further notice, and asked all students from classes 5 to 10 to leave the hostels.

In a notice issued by the institution on July 3, Thursday, guardians have been asked to take their wards home on Saturday from 1.30 pm onwards. All 'bhavanas' (hostels) would remain closed with effect from July 5, it said.

The date for students' return to the hostels would be communicated later, the authorities said, adding that parents would be given advance notice to facilitate travel arrangements, particularly those coming from distant places.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and solicit your kind cooperation and understanding," the notice, signed by the institution's secretary Swami Shastrajnananda, said.

Investigation And Medical Insights

Diptangshu Mahato, a class 12 student of the institute, died hours after drinking hot tea at school on June 30, Tuesday. Severe bleeding in the food pipe and the airway might have led to the death of the student, a doctor said, adding that the exact cause would be known only after the post-mortem examination report.

A forensic medicine specialist at a city medical college said, "Excessive internal bleeding may have pushed the patient into hypovolaemic shock within hours. There is also the possibility that some of the blood vomited by the patient entered the lungs through the airway, resulting in respiratory failure."

Protests And Official Response

The death triggered widespread protests following which headmaster Swami Ishteshananda offered to resign, while the authorities suspended three staffers over allegations of harassment of students.

The police started a probe into the death after Diptangshu's father lodged a complaint against the school authorities alleging gross negligence, an officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR against unknown persons has been registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence, he said.

"There is no specific threat input directed at the institution. Adequate security arrangements are in place across the area, and we are maintaining close coordination with the school authorities. The school's decision to shut hostels is precautionary in nature," the officer said.