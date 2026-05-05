Noida University Slapping Video Triggers Outrage

A shocking video of a student slapping another at a Noida university has ignited social media outrage, prompting university action and a police investigation.

Key Points A video showing a student slapping another at Bennett University in Greater Noida has gone viral, sparking outrage.

University officials claim the incident was an interpersonal dispute and not ragging.

The university has taken immediate disciplinary action against the accused student.

Police have stated that they will take action once a formal complaint is lodged.

Social media users have condemned the incident and are demanding strict action against those involved.

A purported video showing a girl student slapping and abusing another student at a private university in Greater Noida has surfaced on social media, triggering outrage, even as police on Tuesday said no formal complaint has been received so far.

The Bennett University officials said the incident was an interpersonal dispute between two students and not a case of ragging, adding that immediate disciplinary action has been taken.

University Response to the Slapping Incident

"The preliminary enquiry has confirmed that the incident is an isolated interpersonal dispute between two students of the same batch, and not ragging. Immediate disciplinary action of rustication has been taken against the accused. A comprehensive inquiry is underway," Registrar Ajay Kumar Yadav said in a statement.

Details of the Viral Video

The video, which circulated widely online, shows a group of female students in a room, where a student is allegedly seen instructing another to repeatedly say "sorry", saying each apology would be met with a slap.

Another student is then seen holding the victim and slapping her multiple times, while others appear to be watching.

Police Investigation and Next Steps

Police at the Dadri police station said, "No formal complaint has been received so far. Action will be taken once a complaint is lodged."

Several social media users have condemned the incident and demanded strict action.