Student among 3 held over LPU campus violence; sent to police custody

Three individuals, including an LPU student, have been arrested by police in connection with the recent violence and widespread student protests at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, following allegations of rape and property damage.

IMAGE: A clash broke out between police and students protesting outside Lovely Professional University, in Phagwara, Punjab, September 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Three individuals, including an LPU student and two Phagwara locals, have been arrested in connection with the campus violence.

The arrests stem from massive student protests at Lovely Professional University over an alleged rape and subsequent property damage.

Students had blocked the Delhi-Amritsar Highway and reported arson and ransacking on campus.

Police have registered a rape case and three separate cases related to violence, arson, and highway blockade.

Classes at LPU were suspended for 10 days, leading many students to return home.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the violence on the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus, the police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Arrests

One of the three is an LPU student, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. The other two are locals of Phagwara, the police said.

They were produced before a court in Phagwara on Thursday, which sent them into three days' police remand.

Background To The Protests

On Sunday, LPU students held a massive protest during which they blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar Highway outside the campus over a claim that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises.

Students also alleged that some outsiders with their faces covered damaged property, ransacked shops and set several places on fire on the LPU campus.

The police registered a rape case on the complaint of students.

Three separate cases were also filed against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, arson, damage to property, and blockade of the highway.

On Monday, a large number of students left for their homes after the suspension of classes for 10 days, leaving calm in their wake after days of unrest.