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Strong tremors in Delhi, J-K as 6.2-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje June 27, 2026 20:48 IST 1 Minute Read
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A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan sent strong tremors through Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Key Points

  • A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, causing significant tremors.
  • Strong tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The earthquake's epicentre was in northeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 215 km.
  • No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have emerged from the affected regions.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening as a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.

The tremors sparked panic among residents of the Valley, but there are no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far, officials said.

 

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Afghanistan at 7.04 pm, with its epicentre located at a depth of 215 km.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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afghanistan earthquakedelhi-ncr tremorsjammu and kashmir earthquake6.2 magnitude quakenational centre for seismology

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