Strong tremors in Delhi, J-K as 6.2-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan sent strong tremors through Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Key Points A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, causing significant tremors.

Strong tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir.

The earthquake's epicentre was in northeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 215 km.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have emerged from the affected regions.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening as a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.

The tremors sparked panic among residents of the Valley, but there are no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Afghanistan at 7.04 pm, with its epicentre located at a depth of 215 km.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.