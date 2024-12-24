News
Home  » News » Stripped, thrashed at birthday party, UP boy ends life

Stripped, thrashed at birthday party, UP boy ends life

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 24, 2024 09:21 IST
A minor boy died by suicide after allegedly facing severe harassment in his village, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to register a case under relevant sections.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Tammy Cuff/Pixabay

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar Tripathi stated, "The boy hanged himself, and a case has been registered in Kaptanganj police station... The reason is suspected to be mutual differences."

However, the victim's family has alleged that he was subjected to severe harassment before his death.

 

According to his uncle, Vijay Kumar, the minor boy was invited to a birthday party in the village where he was assaulted.

"We don't know if it was all planned, but he was stripped naked and beaten and even urinated on. When we went to the police station to file a complaint, our complaint wasn't registered," the victim's uncle alleged.

Vijay further alleged that their attempts to lodge a formal complaint were initially ignored.

He said, "The incident occurred on December 20, but we learned about it the next day. He (the boy) came home late at night and narrated the ordeal the following morning. Despite our efforts, the authorities did not register our complaint for three days. They harassed him again, which led to his suicide."

The police are investigating the matter, and further details are awaited.

