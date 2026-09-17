Stray menace: Protesters release puppies on officer's desk

A Shiv Sena-UBT leader staged a bizarre protest against the escalating stray dog menace in Nashik, releasing puppies on a municipal officer's table, leading to police action for obstruction of duty and animal handling.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the viral video posted on social media. Photograph: X

Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT functionary Vikram Randhave protested the stray dog menace by releasing puppies on a civic officer's desk in Nashik.

The protest aimed to highlight claims of over 400 stray dogs and 100 monthly dog bite incidents in Niphad Nagar Panchayat.

Randhave warned of further protests involving more dogs and affected residents if authorities fail to address the issue.

Police have registered cases against Randhave and others for obstructing public servants and for the handling of the puppies.

A protest over the growing stray-dog menace in Maharashtra's Nashik district took an unusual turn when the protesters brought two puppies into a municipal office and released them on the chief officer's table.

A viral video of the incident on Wednesday shows Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray district youth wing functionary Vikram Randhave pulling out the dogs from two sacks and placing them on the table Dheeraj Bhamre, chief officer of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat.

Unusual Protest Tactics Highlight Civic Negligence

"We have been trying to highlight the stray dog menace to you since the last six months, but you ignored our pleas," Randhave is seen telling the stunned official, who informs him that the civic body has already issued work tenders to deal with the stray dog menace.

"If you fail to act, we will bring more dogs to your office next time. We will also bring children and women affected by the problem," Randhave said, announcing the sequel to this 'who let the dogs out' drama.

Randhave also placed a garland made of currency notes around the chief officer's table to protest the civic administration's handling of the issue.

He claimed that more than 400 stray dogs roam the Nagar Panchayat limits and that over 100 residents suffer dog-bite injuries every month.

The stray dog menace has affected children, senior citizens and motorists, he said, adding that victims have to undergo painful treatment after being bitten.

It was not clear if Randhave's had his party's backing behind the protest.

Carrying two sacks, a group of Yuva Sena-UBT members barged into the office of Bhamre.

They said that despite repeated requests, the authorities have not taken any action to control the stray dog menace.

Dogs have bitten several citizens and pose an even greater risk to the public, especially children, during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Randhave said.

Legal Action Initiated Against Protesters

An official at Niphad police station told PTI that a case has been registered against Randhave and others for obstructing the public servant in the discharge of his official duty.

Asked if any action would be taken against Randhave over the way in which he handled the dogs, packing them into the sacks and dumping them on the table, the official said a case has also been registered in that regard.

No arrests have been made so far, he said.