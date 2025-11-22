HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stray dogs found lying on hospital beds in MP, employee sacked

Stray dogs found lying on hospital beds in MP, employee sacked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read
November 22, 2025 19:49 IST

A cleaner was sacked after a video showing stray dogs lying on beds for patients at a government community health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district went viral, sparking outrage.

IMAGE: A viral video shows stray dogs sleeping on beds for patients at a government health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The incident took place at Killaud Community Health Centre, said an official.

 

Block Medical Officer Dr Dharmendra Sharma terminated the services of a cleaner with immediate effect and ordered that the seven days' salary of the on-duty nurse be deducted, he added.

"Health authorities were instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the lapse," collector Rishav Gupta told reporters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
