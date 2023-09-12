News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Stranded for 2 days, Justin Trudeau finally takes off from Delhi

Stranded for 2 days, Justin Trudeau finally takes off from Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 12, 2023 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation departed from the national capital on Tuesday afternoon after the technical issue with his aircraft was resolved.

IMAGE: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar sees off Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photograph: @Rajeev_GoI/X

Trudeau, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, was scheduled to leave on Sunday but was stranded for two days due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

A source in the know said the aircraft took off at around 1310 hrs (1:10 pm IST).

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was at the airport to see off Trudeau.

"On behalf of PM @narendramodi Ji and my colleagues in govt, I was at the airport today to thank Mr. Justin Trudeau, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau for his presence at the #G20Summit and wished him and his entourage a safe trip back home," the minister said in a post on platform X.

 

The Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology also shared a picture of him with Trudeau.

In a statement on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said the plane has been cleared to fly.

Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, were stranded here due to the technical issue with the aircraft.

"The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon," the statement said.

On Monday, the prime minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

"We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," it had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Trudeau in India, Khalistan referendum held in Canada
Trudeau in India, Khalistan referendum held in Canada
Why Justin Trudeau's India visit is important
Why Justin Trudeau's India visit is important
'Ill-informed': India to Trudeau on farmers comment
'Ill-informed': India to Trudeau on farmers comment
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Cong slams BJP for lotus on Parl staff's new uniform
Cong slams BJP for lotus on Parl staff's new uniform
Chahal shines on county debut for Kent
Chahal shines on county debut for Kent
Bollywood Toasts SRK!
Bollywood Toasts SRK!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Trudeau stranded in Delhi as aircraft hits snag

Trudeau stranded in Delhi as aircraft hits snag

Will always defend...: Trudeau on Khalistan question

Will always defend...: Trudeau on Khalistan question

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances