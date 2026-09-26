'Stop me if you can': Mamata alleges house arrest, BJP route blockade

West Bengal's political landscape heats up as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleges "house arrest" of her leaders and obstruction by BJP workers at a Serampore rally, raising concerns about democratic freedoms and police neutrality.

IMAGE: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh inside his vandalised car after a group of people allegedly hurled eggs while he was going to a rally of former CM Mamata Banerjee at Serampore, Hooghly, West Bengal, September 26, 2026. Photograph: @AITCofficial X/ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee accused BJP workers of obstructing a TMC rally in Serampore, alleging her party leaders were under "house arrest."

She criticised the police and administration for allegedly turning a "blind eye" to attacks on TMC leaders and workers.

Banerjee compared the alleged "atrocities" in West Bengal to situations in African countries and other BJP-ruled states like UP and Bihar.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car was reportedly attacked with black flags, eggs, and stones while en route to the rally.

The rally proceeded with court permission, despite the alleged obstructions and lack of police support.

Former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that her party leaders have been kept under "house arrest" and prevented from attending a rally in Serampore, claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party workers took over the route to the programme venue.

Banerjee, who heads the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress, alleged that she was not being allowed to leave for the rally and accused the police and the BJP government of turning a "blind eye to attacks" on TMC leaders and workers.

Allegations Of Obstruction And Police Inaction

"We have been kept under house arrest. I am not allowed to go to the venue of the rally. But I will go and address the rally. Stop me if you can," Banerjee said, before leaving for the venue.

"BJP goons have taken over the route to the rally venue. There are no police personnel," she alleged, while referring to the alleged attack on TMC leaders travelling to Serampore.

The former chief minister, however, said the rally would be held as it had been permitted by the court.

"The rally is being held with the permission of the court. It is the duty of the police and the administration to ensure its smooth functioning. But the police have turned a blind eye," she said.

Comparing West Bengal To Other Regions

Banerjee alleged that such incidents amounted to "atrocities" and questioned why the administration was allowing such a situation to develop.

"Such atrocities are seen in African countries. Such atrocities are not even happening in UP and Bihar, which are also BJP-ruled. Then why has the ruling BJP unleashed so much terror on the streets?" she said.

Her remarks came amid allegations by the TMC that its leaders and workers were targeted while travelling to the Serampore rally venue.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car was allegedly surrounded by a group of people carrying black flags in the Uttarpara area of Hooghly district on his way to Serampore to attend the meeting, according to party sources.

The group allegedly raised slogans and hurled eggs and stones at Ghosh's vehicle, the party claimed.

The TMC has repeatedly alleged that BJP supporters were behind such incidents, while the BJP has rejected such allegations.