'Stop facilitating infiltration': India summons Pak envoy after BSF action

India has lodged a strong diplomatic protest with Pakistan over continued cross-border infiltration and alleged facilitation of drug smuggling, rejecting Pakistan's claims regarding BSF action at the Punjab border.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to protest continued cross-border infiltration and alleged facilitation by Pakistan.

This diplomatic action followed Pakistan's protest regarding the killing of two civilians by BSF along the Punjab border.

India rejected Pakistan's allegations, stating BSF engaged three infiltrators who posed an imminent security threat after ignoring warnings.

The incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan.

India urged Pakistan to investigate infiltration and drug smuggling, ensure border sanctity, and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

India on Saturday summoned Pakistani Charge d'affaires Saad Warraich to lodge a strong protest over Islamabad's "continued facilitation" of illegal cross-border infiltration.

India's Diplomatic Action

New Delhi's action came hours after Pakistan summoned the Indian Charge d'affaires in Islamabad to protest against the "killing of two civilians" by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the frontier between the two countries in the Punjab sector.

BSF troops on Friday shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders along the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to officials.

The ministry of external affairs said it summoned the Charge d'affaires of the Pakistan high commission to lodge India's strong protest over the "continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan".

Rejection Of Pakistan's Allegations

"India also categorically rejected the baseless and motivated allegations regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector, Punjab, along the International Border on October 2," it said.

The MEA said the Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and, despite multiple warnings by BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence.

"The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat. This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan," it said.

Urging Pakistan For Remedial Measures

"The government of Pakistan was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Pakistan was further urged to ensure "respect for the sanctity of the international border, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements, mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement from its side, and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents."