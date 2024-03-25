News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Stop being 'stubborn': Maldives Prez told amid strained India ties

Stop being 'stubborn': Maldives Prez told amid strained India ties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2024 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu must stop being "stubborn" and seek dialogue with neighbours to overcome the financial challenges, his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has said.

IMAGE: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Photograph: Maldivian President's Office on Facebook

Solih made these remarks days after Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, urged India to provide debt relief to the archipelago nation.

Muizzu, 45, defeated Solih, 62, in the presidential election held in September last year.

Speaking at an event in Male' to rally support for Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) parliamentary candidates contesting four constituencies in Maafannu, Solih said he had seen media reports that suggest Muizzu wants to talk to India for debt restructuring.

But the financial challenges are not caused by Indian loans, Solih was quoted as saying by Adhadhu.com news portal.

 

Maldives has a debt of MVR 18 billion owed to China compared to MVR 8 billion owed to India, Solih said, adding that the repayment period is 25 years.

"However, I am confident that our neighbours will help. We must stop being stubborn and seek dialogue. There are many parties that can help us. But he [Muizzu] doesn't want to compromise. I feel they [the government] are starting to understand the situation only now," Solih said.

The former president said the government was deceiving the public and relaunching projects initiated by the MDP government. He said ministers are now lying to cover up those lies.

Muizzu criticised India during and after the presidential election campaign and relations between the two countries have deteriorated since he assumed office in November.

He has demanded the complete withdrawal of 88 Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms used for humanitarian and medical evacuations in the Maldives by May 10. The first batch of 26 Indian military personnel have already left the island nation and were replaced by civilians.

In his first media interview, Muizzu claimed that he has not taken any action or made any statements that may strain the relationship between the two countries.

India will continue to remain the Maldives' closest ally, he said and emphasised that there was no question about it, Maldives news portal Edition.mv said in a report on Thursday.

Muizzu's conciliatory comments towards India came ahead of Parliament elections in Maldives slated to be held on April 21.

He is yet to visit India although it has been four months since the new government took over. The first overseas trip by Maldivian presidents had always been to India, the report noted. However, Muizzu visited China in January, making his first state visit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India should not behave like big brother'
'India should not behave like big brother'
No 'foreign' troops in Maldives soon: Muizzu
No 'foreign' troops in Maldives soon: Muizzu
Indians Are Still Traveling To Maldives
Indians Are Still Traveling To Maldives
Market on edge, unveiling fund manager strategies
Market on edge, unveiling fund manager strategies
'Ashwin's body was used like a dart board'
'Ashwin's body was used like a dart board'
1 Nation 1 Poll: What's Modi's Thinking?
1 Nation 1 Poll: What's Modi's Thinking?
Sara Feels Gratitude For...
Sara Feels Gratitude For...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Muizzu seeks debt relief, hails India as closest ally

Muizzu seeks debt relief, hails India as closest ally

Maldives severs another pact with India amid row

Maldives severs another pact with India amid row

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances