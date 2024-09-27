Stones pelted at Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar

The Jaynagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express has been pelted with stones by unidentified persons near Samastipur railway station in Bihar, officials of the East Central Railway (ECR) said on Friday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

No person was injured in the incident but it caused damage to window panes of three coaches, including the pantry car, they said, adding one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

The incident took place around 9.50 pm on Thursday when the train reached the outer signal of the railway station.

The alert loco pilot stopped the train as soon as it was struck with stones and after some time, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel also reached the spot.

ECR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sharswati Chandra told PTI, "Some miscreants pelted Swatantrata Senani Express with stones near Samastipur railway station when it reached the outer signal. The incident caused damage to the window panes of three coaches, including the pantry car. No one was injured in the incident. One person has been detained in connection with the incident."

After some time, the train, which was departing Samastipur, left for Muzaffarpur railway station, he said.

Speaking to reporters, R K Singh, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Samastipur railway division said, "Window panes of a pantry car and two coaches, A1 and B2, were damaged. The matter is being examined by authorities concerned."