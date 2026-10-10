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CJP protests: 1,000 protesters detained, 2 cops injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra Updated: October 10, 2026 16:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Two Delhi Police personnel, including a Pink Force member, were injured while detaining approximately 1,000 protesters in New Delhi district on Saturday, amidst heightened security and denied permission for a demonstration against the Election Commission.

Stone pelting during CJP protest in Delhi

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed near the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara area amid the CJP protest, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two Delhi Police personnel, Suman and Dheeraj Yadav, sustained injuries during the detention of protesters and were hospitalised.
  • Around 1,000 protesters, including leaders from CJP and AAP, were detained across New Delhi district.
  • The detentions occurred after police denied permission for a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission.
  • Heavy security, including thousands of police and paramilitary personnel, was deployed, and drones were used for surveillance.
 

At least two Delhi Police personnel, including a female member of the Pink Force, sustained injuries during the detention of around 1,000 protesters in different parts of New Delhi district on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Injuries and Detentions

The injured personnel -- Suman and Dheeraj Yadav -- were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officer said, adding that the circumstances in which they were injured are being ascertained.

The security personnel sustained the injuries near the Kartavya Path police station.

A police source said around 1,000 people were detained, including top leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and protesters from various organisations.

Heightened Security Measures

The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital after the CJP announced a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission (EC).

Police had denied permission for the demonstration, citing the prevailing law-and-order situation and prohibitory orders in New Delhi district.

Despite the denial, several protesters attempted to reach the protest site, prompting police to detain them at different locations.

Heavy security arrangements were put in place across the capital, with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel deployed to prevent any breach of law and order.

New Delhi district was divided into 20 zones, with senior officers, including special commissioners of police, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, monitoring the situation.

Police personnel were also deployed at key roads and entry points, while drones were used to keep a watch on the movement of protesters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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