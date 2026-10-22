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Tension In Malegaon After Stone Pelting At Durga Immersion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 22, 2026 10:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how a Durga idol immersion procession in Malegaon, Maharashtra, was disrupted by stone pelting on Wednesday night, leading to heightened tension and police intervention.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Durga idol immersion procession faced stone pelting in Malegaon, Washim district, on Wednesday night.
  • The incident occurred after coloured powder from the procession allegedly fell on a house, leading to a confrontation.
  • No injuries were reported, and police quickly brought the situation under control by deploying additional forces.
  • Procession organisers initially halted immersion, demanding arrests, leading to a gathering outside the police station.
  • Immersion rituals were completed by around 4 am on Thursday after police intervention, with suspects identified and an appeal for peace issued.

A group of persons hurled stones at a Durga idol immersion procession after the Navratri festival in Malegaon town of Maharashtra's Washim district, triggering tension in the area, police said on Thursday.

Malegaon Incident Details And Police Action

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Wednesday near Tipu Sultan Chowk in the town located in the state's Vidarbha region after coloured powder thrown during the procession allegedly fell on a house, they said.

 

Subsequently, some persons hurled stones at the procession, leading to a confrontation between two groups, an official from Malegaon police station said, adding that no person was injured in the incident.

Police personnel deployed at the spot quickly brought the situation under control. Additional police force was deployed to maintain law and order, the official said.

After the incident, the procession organisers initially insisted that the immersion would not proceed until the accused were arrested, according to sources.

A large number of people subsequently gathered outside the Malegaon police station demanding action against those responsible for the violence.

Following police intervention and security arrangements, the immersion rituals were completed by around 4 am on Thursday.

Police said they have identified a few suspects and are investigating the incident.

The police also appealed to people to maintain peace and refrain from believing or spreading rumours.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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malegaon stone peltingdurga immersionnavratri festivalwashim districtmaharashtra police

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