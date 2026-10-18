Parking Row Leads To Stone-Pelting On J&K Bus In Karnal

A parking dispute in Karnal escalated into a stone-pelting incident on Saturday night, injuring passengers on a Jammu and Kashmir-bound bus and leading to two arrests, with J&K CM Omar Abdullah seeking Haryana's intervention.

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Key Points Two men were rounded up in Karnal for allegedly throwing stones at a Jammu and Kashmir-bound bus on Saturday night.

The incident, which injured a passenger and a dhaba employee, stemmed from a parking dispute at a dhaba.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed his office took up the matter with the Haryana government, which assured prompt action.

Police clarified that the stone attack on the bus was due to a parking altercation and urged the public not to believe social media rumours.

An FIR has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway against the two Karnal residents.

Two men have been rounded up for allegedly throwing stones at a Jammu and Kashmir-bound bus following a dispute in Haryana's Karnal district, leaving a passenger and a dhaba employee injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident drew a reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said his office had taken up the matter with the Haryana government.

Abdullah said the Haryana administration had assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.

The J&K Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation, he said in a post on his official X handle.

Incident Details Emerge

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the parking area of Divine Star Dhaba in Karnal, Inspector General of Police (Karnal Range) Ashwin Shenvi said.

According to Shenvi, two youths arrived at the spot in a car. The bus, travelling from Delhi to Srinagar, also stopped in the dhaba's parking area.

While attempting to reverse and move ahead, the youths allegedly hit the bus, triggering a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight. Some bus passengers and dhaba employees also joined the confrontation, police said.

During the altercation, the two youths allegedly threw stones at the bus, breaking its windowpanes and damaging seats inside the vehicle.

A passenger and a dhaba employee sustained injuries, Shenvi said, adding that the bus left for its destination around 1.30 am.

Police Clarify Motive, Action Taken

Shenvi, said the stone attack on the bus stemmed from a parking dispute and was not a hate crime. He urged the public not to believe rumours on social media.

Earlier, no formal complaint was made and the bus continued its journey to Srinagar, police said.

Police later registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Butana police station after the manager of the dhaba filed a complaint.

Both -- Mohit and Sawan, residents of Karnal -- have been rounded up for questioning. Police took the car into custody. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Shenvi urged people to remain calm and maintain peace and harmony while police investigate the matter.