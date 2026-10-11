'Stir will go nationwide': CJP vows to continue fight against CEC

Following their release from detention, Cockroach Janta Party leaders have pledged to expand their nationwide agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing alleged voter roll irregularities and an "emergency-like situation" under the Modi government.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh address the media at the Press Club of India, in New Delhi, October 11, 2025. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, vowed on Sunday to expand their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar nationwide after being released from detention.

CJP leaders allege the Modi government has created an "emergency-like situation," accusing authorities of illegal detentions, phone seizures, and preventing access to lawyers.

The protests, which demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged voter roll irregularities, will continue and not stop till he steps down.

CJP leaders and SFI Aishe Ghosh highlighted alleged police misconduct, including entering a Gurudwara with shoes, and the targeting of journalists and activists' families.

Developments over the past 72 hours, including alleged train cancellations and harassment of protesters, have been compared to the 1975 Emergency, with accusations against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah.

Top Cockroach Janta Party leaders on Sunday vowed to expand their protests nationwide on the SIR issue after they were released from preventive custody though 100 more people were detained as police maintained the security chokehold on the Capital.

In a special sitting, the Supreme Court directed that people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained and asked authorities to ensure that Delhi Metro functions normally, and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law and order conditions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were set free on a condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year, claimed that their detention was illegal and their protest would continue till Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Das said the police had illegally detained them without any formal notice and alleged that their phones were seized and were not allowed to contact a lawyer.

Referring to the condition imposed on their release, Das said, "They have said there should be no breach of peace for one year. The breach of peace has been caused by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar."

"The protests are on... Protests will happen not just in Delhi but the whole country," Das said.

"This protest will not stop till Gyanesh resigns," CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said.

Protest Won't Stop, Says CJP

"We are not dreaded criminals; we are not going to Narendra Modi or Amit Shah's house to protest. Protest at designated protest spot is not disturbing peace," Ranka said at a press conference later.

The three were released by the special executive magistrate court after "a bail bond as surety bond of Rs 50,000 was filed for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year", the Delhi police said.

Ranka said the protest will not stop till Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

"Irrespective of ideology, all political parties should unite on the issue of SIR. If the right to vote is taken away, it's not good for any party," Das said.

"Protests will happen, not just in Delhi but the whole country till we get accountability,"he added.

CJP and opposition leaders were among 7,000 protesters detained at multiple locations on Saturday as authorities thwarted their attempt to reach Jantar Mantar for a planned demonstration against CEC Kumar with an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi. All these detainees have been released.

The CJP and the opposition parties alleged that the detentions were illegal, while the Delhi police asserted that the "preventive arrests" were done following "all due legal procedures".

Congress Leaders to Meet CJI on Monday

The national capital, which has been rocked by a series of street protests this month against Chief Election Commissioner Kumar and SIR, was bracing for another march on Monday by the INDIA bloc.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have sought a meeting with the Chief Justice of India between 4 and 5 pm on Monday to seek his intervention on the issue of "vote chori".

An apex court bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued a notice to the Centre while hearing a plea seeking contempt proceedings for alleged violation of the court's direction to ensure that there is no "complete prohibition" on metro and train services in Delhi due to the CJP protest.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that Delhi Metro functions as per its normal schedule, and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law and order conditions. The apex court also asked Mehta to ensure that lawyers, journalists and others shall not be impeded in discharging their professional duties.

"Internet facilities shall remain undisturbed, as per law....When we are saying internet facilities shall remain undisturbed, we are not taking away the powers under the Information Technology Act.

"There shall not be illegal detention, save and except by procedure established by law, particularly with regard to assemblage of people beyond the area within which it's imposed," the bench said..

Echoes Of The 1975 Emergency

CJP's Saurav Das alleged that the Modi government has created an "emergency-like situation" and turned the state against its own citizens. The authorities could have invited a delegation for talks instead of restricting protesters seeking to demonstrate at a designated site, he said.

Ranka alleged that he, Das and Abhijeet Dipke had been "kidnapped" from an aircraft.

Das said the police had illegally detained them without any formal notice and alleged that their phones were seized and they were not allowed to contact a lawyer.

Referring to the condition imposed on their release, Das said, "They have said there should be no breach of peace for one year. The breach of peace has been caused by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar."

"The protests are on... Protests will happen not just in Delhi but the whole country," Das said.

"This protest will not stop till Gyanesh resigns," CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said.

Das said the situation resembled an Emergency under a dictatorial regime and alleged that the government was also targeting journalists covering the protests.

Delhi Metro Resumes Normal Operations

Delhi Metro resumed normal operations on Sunday. Despite heavy barricading on key approach roads, protesters gathered at several places and raised slogans. Several were seen being dragged into police buses.

Members of several student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with CJP supporters, were detained while trying to march to Jantar Mantar from different parts of the capital.

CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was also among those detained, police sources said.

Visuals showed protesters marching through Connaught Place's Inner Circle and near Rajiv Chowk, raising slogans like "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do, isteefa do".

SFI's Aishe Ghosh also said the agitation would continue despite the restrictions.

"Jantar Mantar 2.0 is on. We are on the streets; we will stay on the streets. We will abide by the Constitution," she said at a press conference.

20 FIRs over Saturday's Protests

The Delhi police registered 20 FIRs in connection with Saturday's protests.

The cases include an FIR registered at Kamla Market police station, in which four men claiming links to the right-wing Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for allegedly assaulting students and manhandling women during the protest, officials said.

The FIRs also include charges related to assault on police personnel and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties, among other offences, they said.

The Delhi police also issued notices to CJP leaders following directions from the High Court here in a case related to allegations that a woman's photographs were morphed to create objectionable images and circulated online in July.

Ranka said Dipke's grandmother had died while he was in detention and accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when he was informed about the death. She said Dipke had left for his ancestral village after his release but asserted that the agitation would continue.

CJP legal team head Ratna Singh alleged that police personnel had threatened the families of activists and asked them to stop their children from joining the protests.

She also alleged that Intelligence Bureau personnel had tracked her movements and questioned the basis for restrictions on activists.

In a statement, the CJP called the release of the three leaders a "major legal victory".

"Finally, the Delhi police are forced to release Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Cockroaches never die," it posted on X.

Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were among those detained on Saturday while attempting to join the protest.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.