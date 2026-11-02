Bengaluru Police Intensify Probe Into Siddaramaiah Sting Operation

The Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch has intensified its investigation into an alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, conducting searches at the premises of Kannada news channel head Rakesh Shetty.

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Key Points Bengaluru CCB conducted searches at Kannada news channel head Rakesh Shetty's residence and office on Monday.

The searches are linked to an alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Police have already questioned Shetty and expelled Congress leader Kripa Alva in connection with the sting videos.

The mobile phone used to upload the videos was reportedly purchased in New Delhi and handed over at Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's official residence.

Ritesh Pandey, arrested on October 24, was the first person apprehended in the case related to uploading the sting video.

The Bengaluru Police's CCB on Monday conducted searches at the residence and office of Kannada news channel head Rakesh Shetty in connection with an alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, official sources said.

Investigation Into Sting Operation

Central Crime Branch (CCB) teams carried out the searches in the city since morning, they said.

Police have already questioned Shetty and now expelled Congress leader Kripa Alva, who are allegedly behind the sting videos.

Two videos containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah were uploaded on YouTube, reportedly in September.

The Congress leader subsequently approached the court and obtained an injunction restraining the media from reporting on the videos. He also lodged a police complaint seeking an investigation.

The searches come a day after Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that the mobile phone allegedly used to upload the sting operation videos targeting Siddaramaiah on social media was purchased in New Delhi and handed over to a person named Prajwal Prasad at the official residence of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the national capital.

The handover was made on Prasad's instructions, according to the statement of arrested accused Ritesh Pandey, the Commissioner said.

Pandey, a Delhi-based man, was arrested on October 24 in connection with uploading the video. He was the first person arrested in the case. The CCB had apprehended him in Delhi and brought him to the city for questioning.