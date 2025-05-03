HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Still can't find...': Cong's Channi questions surgical strikes

'Still can't find...': Cong's Channi questions surgical strikes

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 03, 2025 08:46 IST
May 03, 2025 08:46 IST

Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stoked controversy by demanding proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan territory in the past under the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

IMAGE: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Casting doubts over the strikes, the former Punjab CM said that he has always demanded proof of it.

"...Till date, I could not find where the (surgical) strike took place, where men were killed at that time, and where this happened in Pakistan. Will we not find out if a bomb is dropped in our country? They say that they did a surgical strike in Pakistan. Nothing had happened. Nowhere was a surgical strike seen.

 

"Nobody came to know...I have always demanded (proof). But today, people's wounds need to be tended to. We demand that the Government do something. Tell people who they (perpetrators of the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack) are and punish them," Channi said at a press conference.

Responding to Channi's remarks, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the Congress leader's comments reflect the 'dirty mentality of the Gandhi family'.

"Congress has again raised questions on the Indian Air Force. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has once again said that he does not believe in the surgical strike, and he wants proof of the surgical strike. What kind of mentality is this of the Congress party, the Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi, that they keep questioning the army, the Indian Air Force?" Sirsa said.

"Pakistan itself is saying that India has caused a lot of damage by conducting surgical strikes ... Charanjit Singh Channi has again shown the dirty politics and dirty mentality of the Gandhi family, who always question the army and demoralise the forces. I condemn this," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at the Congress, saying that the party has become "Pakistan Prast Party."

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee called on the government to act against those who have spread terror in the Pahalgam attack, saying that the party is committed to the country's unity and oneness.

The government had announced that caste enumeration would be included in the next Census.

Former Punjab government Charanjit Singh Channi also urged the government to work for the rehabilitation of the family members of the victims in the Pahalgam attack.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
