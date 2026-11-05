STF Seizes Huge Explosives Cache In Birbhum, Two Held

West Bengal's Special Task Force has made a significant breakthrough in Birbhum, seizing a massive cache of explosives and illegal firearms and arresting two individuals, prompting a wide-ranging investigation into potential criminal or terrorist links.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points West Bengal STF seized a large cache of explosives and illegal firearms in Birbhum district on Thursday.

The raid on an unauthorised warehouse in Barua Gopalpur village uncovered 1,150 gelatin sticks, 989 detonators, and 12,000 metres of detonating cord.

Two individuals, Mohammad Reza Sheikh alias Guda and Mukesh Singh, were arrested during the operation.

An investigation is underway to determine the source, intended use, and any potential links to larger criminal or terrorist networks.

West Bengal's Special Task Force (STF) seized a huge cache of explosives and illegal firearms in separate raids in Birbhum district and arrested two persons in this connection on Thursday, police said.

STF Operation Uncovers Explosives Cache

Acting on intelligence inputs, STF personnel raided an unauthorised warehouse in Barua Gopalpur village under Murarai police station in Birbhum district, and seized 1,150 gelatin sticks, 989 detonators and 12,000 metres of detonating cord.

Two persons, identified as Mohammad Reza Sheikh alias Guda, and Mukesh Singh of Tilpara in Suri were arrested during the operation, the police officer said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended use of the explosives.

A special team of the STF is also examining whether the explosives were stockpiled for any major criminal or terrorist activity, officials said.

"We are investigating the source of the explosives, the purpose for which they were stored and whether the accused have links with any larger network. All possible angles are being examined," a senior STF officer said.