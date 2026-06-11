Major Arms And Ammunition Haul In North 24 Parganas

West Bengal Police's Special Task Force has made a significant arms and ammunition recovery in North 24 Parganas, seizing 16 firearms and over 2,300 rounds, as the ongoing investigation into illegal weapons in the region intensifies.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal Police's STF and Basirhat Police recovered 16 firearms and 2,345 rounds of ammunition in North 24 Parganas.

The operation took place at Nyajat in Sandeshkhali, following leads from earlier cases registered on June 6.

Total recoveries in the ongoing Basirhat-Baruipur arms investigation now stand at 51 firearms and 2,705 rounds of ammunition.

Investigation is ongoing to identify those involved in storing and transporting the weapons, and to determine their source and intended use.

No arrests have been made so far, but police indicate that further recoveries and arrests cannot be ruled out.

The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Basirhat Police on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.

Ongoing Investigation Into Arms Cache

During the operation conducted at Nyajat in Sandeshkhali, police seized 16 firearms and 2,345 rounds of ammunition, taking the total recovery in the ongoing Basirhat-Baruipur arms investigation to 51 firearms and 2,705 rounds of ammunition, he said.

"The arms and ammunition were recovered from a location near Kharir Pukur under Nyajat police station during a search operation launched following leads obtained in connection with cases registered in Basirhat and Baruipur on June 6," the officer said.

The investigation is being continued to identify those involved in storing and transporting the weapons, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far, police said.

"We are examining the source of the weapons and their intended use. Multiple teams are working on the case, and further recoveries or arrests cannot be ruled out," he said.

The recovered firearms and ammunition have been sent for forensic examination, while the investigation is underway to establish possible links to criminal networks, the officer said.