A crucial bridge on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday, stranding two trucks and raising concerns about infrastructure safety and maintenance in the region.

IMAGE: A steel bridge over the Bhakhra canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass, in Patiala. Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points A 60-metre-long steel truss bridge on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday, causing two trucks to plunge into the damaged structure.

One of the trucks caught fire shortly after the incident, but fire brigade teams quickly doused the blaze, and no loss of life was reported.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed Road Safety Marshals, barricades, signage, and lighting, diverting traffic to ensure safety.

The collapsed bridge, part of a section handed to NHAI in 2018, was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the supervision of Punjab's State PWD.

Locals reported that the bridge, said to be only around a decade old, used to shake, and authorities had been alerted.

A bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday while two trucks were crossing it, leaving the vehicles stranded in the damaged structure, with one catching fire.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, which occurred around 6 am, officials said.

The 60-metre-long steel truss bridge on the Patiala Bypass section of NH-64 (New NH-07) suddenly gave way, causing the two trucks to plunge into the collapsed portion.

One of the trucks caught fire shortly after the incident, Sukhwinder Singh, driver of one of the affected vehicles, told reporters. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze.

Emergency Response And Traffic Diversions

Police personnel also reached the site and took steps to manage the situation as a large number of locals and passers-by gathered following the incident.

Traffic on the affected stretch was diverted to the other side of the road.

The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established.

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) Regional Office in Chandigarh issued an advisory following the incident, saying its Incident Management Team promptly responded and diverted traffic from the left-hand side (LHS) through the service road to ensure the safety of road users.

As an immediate safety measure, Road Safety Marshals have been deployed round-the-clock at the site, while Traffic Police have put up barricades to alert and regulate vehicular movement.

Adequate signage and lighting arrangements are also being made, along with the installation of view-curtains around the collapsed portion to secure the affected area, the advisory said.

Bridge History And Construction Details

The four-lane Patiala Bypass section was handed over to NHAI in 2018. The four-laning work was executed under the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD), and the stretch is currently under NHAI's Short-Term Maintenance Contract, the authority said.

The collapsed bridge on the LHS was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the supervision of the Punjab government's State PWD, it further said.

NHAI said it remained committed to ensuring road users' safety and taking all necessary measures for safe and smooth traffic movement.

Eyewitness Accounts And Local Concerns

Sukhwinder Singh, who was driving a sand-filled truck, said he was travelling on the road when the incident occurred.

"When another truck went down, I tried to suddenly bring my truck to a halt. I sustained an injury in my leg," he said.

"I have been driving truck for 35 years and this is first time I am seeing such an incident," he said.

He added that locals said the bridge used to shake and they had alerted the authorities.

Pawan Kumar, a local, told reporters that the bridge was only around a decade old.

Avtar Singh, district president of farmer outfit BKU (Krantikari), said he was alerted by a leader of the outfit after a loud sound was heard.

"I immediately rushed to the site to see if any help was needed," he said.