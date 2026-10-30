'Stay within your limits': Tension in Mahayuti after MLC poll setback

Internal tensions are escalating within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance as Shiv Sena and BJP leaders exchange barbs following significant setbacks in the recent Legislative Council polls.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Deendra Fadnavis with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Key Points Shiv Sena leader Nilesh Rane on Friday criticised BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban for blaming Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for Mahayuti's Legislative Council poll setbacks.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, faced internal fissures after the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won three out of five seats in the biennial elections.

Navnath Ban, a close aide of CM Fadnavis, had claimed the Mahayuti could have won all five seats if the Shiv Sena had provided full support.

Polling for the five constituencies took place on October 23, with results declared on October 28, showing wins for Congress, NCP (SP), BJP, and Shiv Sena.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane also questioned the presence of "Shakuni mamas" within Mahayuti on Thursday following the Council election results.

Shiv Sena leader Nilesh Rane on Friday targeted BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban for attacking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following setbacks to the BJP in the Legislative Council polls, saying he should stay within his limits.

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state. However, fissures have emerged in the coalition after the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won three out of five seats in the biennial elections, including the Nagpur Graduates' seat in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's hometown.

Internal Criticism Within Mahayuti

"Navnath Ban, stay within your limits while speaking about Shinde saheb. You speak beyond your stature," said Rane, who represents the Kudal assembly constituency.

After the BJP's losses in the Pune and Nagpur Graduates' constituencies, Ban, a close aide of CM Fadnavis, had slammed the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He claimed that had the Sena supported the BJP and the NCP, the Mahayuti could have won all five seats.

Since then, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have been exchanging barbs over the defeat,

Election Results and Aftermath

Incidentally, Nilesh Rane's brother Nitesh Rane, a BJP leader and a cabinet minister, had said on Thursday that it should be seen whether there were any "Shakuni mamas" within Mahayuti in the wake of the results of the Council elections.

Polling for Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers' constituencies took place on October 23, and results were declared on October 28.

The Congress won the Nagpur Graduates' seat, while the NCP (SP) bagged the Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' seats. The BJP secured the Pune Teachers' seat, and the Amravati Teachers' seat went to the Shiv Sena.