'Status of 40-kg silver donated to Ram temple not known'

Amidst allegations of fund embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, a prominent Lucknow jeweller has voiced concerns over the untraceable status of significant silver donations, prompting a state-level Special Investigation Team probe.

IMAGE: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an SIT following a request from the temple trust to probe allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

Key Points A Lucknow jeweller, Anurag Rastogi, claims a 3kg silver lamp he anonymously donated to the Ram Temple is untraceable.

Rastogi also states 39.26 kg of silver donated by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association is unaccounted for.

These concerns arise amidst allegations of fund embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an SIT probe into the misappropriation allegations.

Rastogi expresses faith in the trust but seeks clarity on the whereabouts of the collective donations.

A Lucknow-based jeweller on Saturday claimed that he does not know the current status of a silver lamp weighing 3kg, which he had offered as an anonymous donation to the temple.

Anurag Rastogi, who is the north India head of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, said that he could also not find the whereabouts of the silver weighing 39.26 kg donated by the association ahead of the Bhoomipujan (held on August 5, 2020) in Ayodhya.

"On behalf of my family, I offered a 3-kg silver lamp as an anonymous donation to the Ram temple. Apart from this, in the capacity of north India head of the IBJA, we gave 30 pieces of silver items weighing 34.64 kg and four silver bricks weighing 4.62 kg," Rastogi told PTI on Saturday.

Elaborating further, Rastogi said, "The first donation was that of a silver lamp weighing three kg, which was done in personal capacity. It was a 'gupt daan' (anonymous donation) made on behalf of my family. This was done when Yogi Adityanath ji carried the idol of Ram Lalla, and he was shifted to a temporary makeshift structure in March 2020. We made this donation after we got a green signal from Champat (Rai) jee. I, along with my wife and Ram Temple Trust member Anil Mishra, ignited the 'Akhand Jyot'."

Jeweller's Personal And Collective Donations

He added that as the construction of the Ram temple started, he felt that since such a huge and grand temple of Lord Ram was being built, contributions should be made from different sections of society.

"Since I am the north India head of the IBJA, I gave a proposal to my fellow office bearers that each of us should donate 10 grams of silver (with name, address and gotra written on it), so that your contribution could go directly into the foundation of the temple during its construction. Subsequently, people donated silver, and we collected 30 pieces of silver items weighing 34.64 kg. This was converted into bricks, and purity of 99.99 per cent was inscribed on it," he said.

"This silver was worshipped after following all the rituals lasting for more than one-and-a-half hours at Ram Kacheri (in Ayodhya), where the office of the trust was located. Anil Mishra and the then cashier Prakash Gupta emerged from the office. We submitted the silver to them through a letter. It was weighed there itself. We also donated an electric machine to Ram Lalla, since they did not have it. All the 30 pieces were handed over to them," he said.

He added that as he came back to Lucknow, silver from some other people also came to him, which was 4.62 kg in the form of four bricks. These silver bricks were also submitted to Gupta, he said.

The Process Of Donating Silver To The Temple Trust

"Except for the silver lamp, I got the receipt of the silver, which was donated to the temple trust," he said.

Rastogi said that after these two donations, the IBJA director told him that he also wanted to make a similar donation.

"A silver 'kalash' (pot) weighing 1.65 kg was donated to Lord Ram. Then IBJA president Raj Kishor Gupta (based in Ghaziabad), along with jewellers in Ghaziabad collected around 22.5 kg silver, and converted it into a single piece. This was submitted by him at the Ram temple trust office. He got a receipt too for this," Rastogi said.

He added that they were anxious to know whether their silver was placed when the Bhoomi pujan was performed on August 5, 2020.

"But the silver was not placed at the function. We thought that this may not have been done, owing to the protocol of the prime minister. We never cast any doubts on the Ram temple trust, and we were of the view that the trust was honest, and it would use it in a correct manner. Time passed, and we got involved in our routine job and work. Neither we asked about it, nor they told us anything about it. Since we gave it to Lord Ram, it is his matter," Rastogi said.

Concerns Over Untraceable Donations Amidst Allegations

When asked to comment on the alleged embezzlement of funds, Rastogi said, "We have full faith in the Ram temple trust. I think this act (alleged embezzlement of funds) has been done by some trivial people, which is aimed at defaming the Ram temple trust. I do not have any allegation to level on Champat Rai. I cannot say that my silver has been sold or whether it has been melted. It is possible that it is lying in the bank. Now, if the SIT asks me about the record, I am willing to provide the same to them. It is up to the SIT to probe it or not. We have full faith in our chief minister," Rastogi said.

He added that he is not bothered about the personal donation that he has made, but is "concerned about the collective donation."

The remarks made by Rastogi came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all parties to refrain from making baseless comments that could hurt the feelings of devotees.

Chief Minister Orders SIT Probe Into Embezzlement Claims

He encouraged anyone with evidence related to the case to present it to the SIT, and warned that anyone found guilty, regardless of their position, would not be spared.

In an address to all devotees of Lord Ram, he said, "At the (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra) Trust's request, we have ordered an SIT investigation. I assure you that this probe will bring the absolute truth to light. There is no doubt about that".

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT following a request from the temple trust to probe allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The issue came to light on June 7, when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cited reports and claimed that crores of rupees from donations offered at the temple were missing and urged courts to take cognisance of the matter.

The fund embezzlement row has triggered political sparring between the ruling BJP and the opposition parties.