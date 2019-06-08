News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » State-sponsored terrorism biggest threat: PM at Maldives Parliament

State-sponsored terrorism biggest threat: PM at Maldives Parliament

June 08, 2019 21:05 IST

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the humanity is facing today as he urged the world leaders to unite for combating the menace.

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, the Majlis, Modi said that relations between India and Maldives are older than history.

"Today I want to emphasise that every Indian was with you for the strengthening of democracy in the Maldives," he said.

 

Terrorism is not just a threat for a country but to the entire civilization, he said.

"It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists.

"State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

India in the past has blamed Pakistan for carrying out terrorist attacks in the country and asked it to stop supporting terror outfits operating from its soil.

"The water is now rising above the head," Modi said as he urged the world leaders to unite for combating the menace.

"Combating terrorism and radicalisation is the most accurate test of the leadership in the world," he said.

Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

IMAGES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Majlis, the Parliament of Maldives. Photographs: Press Information Bureau
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

What Modi needs to do

What Modi needs to do

'Foundation of Modi's victory: Good governance'

'Foundation of Modi's victory: Good governance'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use