News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Starting today seatbelts made mandatory in Mumbai, including at the rear

Starting today seatbelts made mandatory in Mumbai, including at the rear

Source: PTI
November 01, 2022 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sensitising errant four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers will be the focus of Mumbai police as the rule to strap on seatbelts in cars in the city came into force from Tuesday, a traffic police official said.

The Mumbai police had last month issued a notification saying it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seatbelts from November 1.

The traffic police official on Monday said action will be taken against violators.

 

"While taking action against motorists and co-passengers, our focus will be to sensitise the drivers and co-passengers found not wearing seatbelts," he said.

The traffic police have been directed to take action against the drivers not wearing seat belts, the official said, adding that they will issue warnings to the passengers of four-wheelers which do not have rear seatbelts.

The police will ask the owners of such cars to install the rear seatbelts, he said.

As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, whosoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seatbelts shall be punished.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Stretch where Mistry's car crashed sees 262 accidents
Stretch where Mistry's car crashed sees 262 accidents
Mercedes Mistry was in didn't have airbags at the back
Mercedes Mistry was in didn't have airbags at the back
Mistry was in the backseat, survivors were in front
Mistry was in the backseat, survivors were in front
Student gets 5-yr jail for 'celebrating' Pulwama
Student gets 5-yr jail for 'celebrating' Pulwama
'A phenomenal year for Indian badminton'
'A phenomenal year for Indian badminton'
SC to hear PIL for probe into Morbi tragedy on Nov 14
SC to hear PIL for probe into Morbi tragedy on Nov 14
Priyanka returns to Mumbai and here's what she does
Priyanka returns to Mumbai and here's what she does
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Cyrus Mistry, ex-Tata Sons head, killed in car crash

Cyrus Mistry, ex-Tata Sons head, killed in car crash

Mistry's car over-speeding, covered 20km in 9 minutes

Mistry's car over-speeding, covered 20km in 9 minutes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances