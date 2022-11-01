Starting today seatbelts made mandatory in Mumbai, including at the rear

Sensitising errant four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers will be the focus of Mumbai police as the rule to strap on seatbelts in cars in the city came into force from Tuesday, a traffic police official said.

The Mumbai police had last month issued a notification saying it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seatbelts from November 1.

The traffic police official on Monday said action will be taken against violators.

"While taking action against motorists and co-passengers, our focus will be to sensitise the drivers and co-passengers found not wearing seatbelts," he said.

The traffic police have been directed to take action against the drivers not wearing seat belts, the official said, adding that they will issue warnings to the passengers of four-wheelers which do not have rear seatbelts.

The police will ask the owners of such cars to install the rear seatbelts, he said.

As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, whosoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seatbelts shall be punished.