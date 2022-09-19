News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Start respecting local languages, Telangana min tells IndiGo

Start respecting local languages, Telangana min tells IndiGo

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 19, 2022 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao has asked IndiGo Airlines to start respecting local languages after news emanated that a Telugu passenger was asked to vacate her seat at the exit as she reportedly failed to understand security procedures explained in English and Hindi.

Photograph: @KTRTRS/Twitter

The minister was responding a tweet by a flyer Devasmita Chakraverty who in her tweet claimed that a woman who was originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to take the seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/ Hindi.

"Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue," Chakraverty tweeted.

 

Responding to that, Rama Rao suggested the airlines recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada on regional routes.

"Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi.

In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution," the minister tweeted.

"Flight from AP to Telangana has no instructions in Telugu, attendant said it's a safety issue that she doesn't understand English/ Hindi. If unhappy, we (not she) should complain. No dignity, non-Hindi treated as second class citizens in their own state," Chakraverty said in another tweet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We are not a one language country'
'We are not a one language country'
How Hindi conquers other Indian languages
How Hindi conquers other Indian languages
Of Hindu, Hindustan, Hindi
Of Hindu, Hindustan, Hindi
Punjab varsity shut till Sept 25 amid row over video
Punjab varsity shut till Sept 25 amid row over video
How Pakistan, England are preparing for T20 World Cup
How Pakistan, England are preparing for T20 World Cup
'They say Ram should be my middle name'
'They say Ram should be my middle name'
Smriti keen to give Jhulan a fitting farewell
Smriti keen to give Jhulan a fitting farewell
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'In 30 years, 400 Indian languages will die'

'In 30 years, 400 Indian languages will die'

India wants news in local languages

India wants news in local languages

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances