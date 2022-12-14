News
Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn-in as minister

Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn-in as minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 14, 2022 10:52 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as minister in Chennai on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

IMAGE: Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

 

Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father, party chief M K Stalin.

The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes.

The 45-year old MLA was congratulated by State Ministers and senior party leaders.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
The Importance of Udhayanidhi Stalin
As Stalin comes into his own, national role next?
M K Stalin: Emerging from Karunanidhi's shadow
