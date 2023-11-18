Stalin revokes order detaining 6 farmers under Goondas Act

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday revoked an order detaining six farmers under the Goondas Act following their arrest during the protest against the Melma SIPCOT project in Tiruvannamalai district.

The detention of one person under the Act, however, was not revoked as he has many cases pending against him.

The arrest of the protesting farmers and the detention of seven of them under the Goondas Act evoked criticism from various quarters including farmers and opposition parties.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier in the day demanded that the Tamil Nadu government revoke the detention of seven farmers under the Goondas Act following their arrests on November 4, even as the state government said the farmers were being instigated to agitate against the project.

A Arul and 19 persons from Krishnagiri district were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Arul, who has many cases against him, and six farmers- K Pachaiyappan, M Devan, N Cholan, M Tirumal, C Masilamani, and B Bakyaraj- were detained under the Goondas Act.

Their family members called on the Cheyyar Legislator and Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, E V Velu, today and requested the release of the arrested persons.

In their petitions, they said they would not oppose government projects without reason and admitted that they committed mistakes at the instigation of outsiders, an official release here said.

They agreed not to repeat such mistakes again in future and sought the release of those arrested.

Following this, the Minister brought their plea to the notice of the Chief Minister for his consideration and action.

"The Chief Minister, after considering the request of the families, ordered the revocation of the Goondas Act issued by Tiruvannamalai collector based on the recommendation of the Superintendent of police against Pachaiyappan, Devan, Cholan, Tirumal, Masilamani, and Bakyaraj," the release said.

The SIPCOT industrial estate was initially established on 45-hectare land in Cheyyar and 13 companies that are functioning provide direct employment to 27,432 persons and indirect employment to 75,000.

The second phase of expansion in the same area involving 2,300 hectares saw the establishment of 55 companies providing jobs to 31,645 persons and indirect employment to 1,00,000 people.

The Phase 3 expansion was taken up in Melma and 8 other villages to include 3,174 acres with an aim to improve the economic development in the region. Accordingly, a notification was issued to acquire 1,200 acres of land. Of the 1,881 landowners, only 239 objected to the acquisition, the release said.

Claiming that "outsiders," some from as far as Krishnagiri district in the state, took part in the marathon agitation being held for the past 125 days, Velu said the government's intention was to ensure jobs to the educated and the youth in the district.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai, Velu said the state government was compensating the farmers two-and-a-half times over the market price for the lands given to the project.

"Tiruvannamalai is agrarian in nature and there's no major industry in the district. Jobs can be provided to the youth and graduates only through industrial projects," the Minister contended.

He claimed the farmers of the district were being misled to stage agitations.

"The families of seven farmers have petitioned me to secure their release," Velu said, waving a bunch of papers. "In their petition, they said their kin have been misguided by false propaganda to agitate," the Minister said and assured them to take up their case with the Chief Minister. He pursued it later in the evening.

He slammed the AIADMK general secretary for raising the issue and said during his tenure as the Chief Minister, Palaniswami attempted to acquire land for SIPCOT. "Now he is raising the issue for the sake of politics," Velu added.

Claiming that the farmers had staged a peaceful protest expressing their resentment against the taking over of about 3,300 acres of agriculture lands for the SIPCOT project at Cheyyar taluk in Tiruvannamalai district, Palaniswami warned of protests by the AIADMK if the government did not withdraw the Act and free the ryots.

In a statement here, Palaniswami said his party extended support to the farmers on the issue, and held a massive protest on October 4. During his tenure, he had not only allowed protests but also fulfilled the just demands of the ryots, the AIADMK general secretary said.