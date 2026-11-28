DMK president M K Stalin has announced his party's crucial support for the Delimitation Bill, hailing it as a significant victory for southern states like Tamil Nadu, as it incorporates their key demands for maintaining parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census.

IMAGE: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chairs a meeting of party MPs ahead of the special session of Parliament, in Chennai, on November 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DMK President MK Stalin announced the party's support for the Delimitation Bill on Saturday.

The support stems from the bill incorporating DMK's two key demands: no reduction in the 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats for southern states and maintaining parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census.

Stalin declared this a victory for the DMK's sustained struggles since 2024 and for all southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

Senior DMK leader A Raja confirmed that Tamil Nadu's share would increase slightly to 7.21 per cent, ensuring fair delimitation.

This stance contrasts with DMK's strong opposition in April this year, when Stalin had burnt a copy of the then delimitation bill, calling it a "black law".

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that his party decided to support the Delimitation Bill as it incorporates the party's twin key demands and said it was a victory for the party's struggle and win for all southern states.

DMK's Strategic Support For Delimitation

Firm no to reduction in 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha and demand for maintaining the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states based on 1971 Census are the two demands.

The two demands have been included in writing in the new bill and since these aspects were absent in the previous bill tabled in Parliament in April, it was opposed, he said.

"This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024. A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in a brief statement.

"We must think calmly, without getting emotional, about what would happen if we missed this Delimitation Bill, which provides for a 50 per cent increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population," he added.

After thoroughly examining all these issues, the DMK has decided at today's meeting of MPs to support delimitation in this form, 'which is feasible in practice and beneficial to us', the former chief minister said.

"Then, now and always, the party stands for fair delimitation. The DMK is not opposed to delimitation; it opposes any delimitation exercise that deprives states of their rightful representation."

Ensuring Fair Representation For Southern States

Speaking to reporters, senior DMK leader A Raja said the support is only due to incorporation of party's demands.

"There is no loss for Tamil Nadu, the 7.18 per cent share will increase to 7.21 per cent. The demand of all the parties only had been fair delimitation. The proportion of representation will be base on 1971 Census," Raja said.

Further, he said: "So far as DMK is concerned, we maintain full consistency. When we were in power and when we were out of power...notwithstanding the political power, we have maintained our consistency."

DMK's Consistent Stance On Delimitation

According to the party, seeking fair delimitation, the party, when it was in power, passed a resolution on February 14, 2024.

A Cabinet meeting was held on February 25, 2025.

An all party meeting was held on March 5, 2025. Subsequently, letters were sent to leaders of seven states and a joint action committee meeting was held on March 22, 2025.

In April this year, Stalin had burnt a copy of the then delimitation bill of the Centre and dubbed it a "black law" and alleged it sought to make the Tamil people 'refugees' in their own land.

He had also hoisted a black flag and burnt a copy of the bill on delimitation circulated by the union government and raised slogans condemning the move, hours before the Parliament was to sit for a special session.