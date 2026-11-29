DMK president MK Stalin firmly defended his party's decision to support the Centre's Delimitation bill, asserting Tamil Nadu's interests are paramount, even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to persuade him otherwise.

IMAGE: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chairs a meeting of party MPs ahead of the special session of Parliament, in Chennai, on November 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DMK president M K Stalin asserted his party's decisions are guided by Tamil Nadu's welfare, telling Rahul Gandhi they will be judged as 'Kattabommans' not 'Ettappans'.

Stalin's remarks came ahead of a Congress delegation meeting to urge DMK to withdraw support for the Centre's Delimitation bill.

Rahul Gandhi stated that the delimitation bill, expanding seats to 850, would undermine democracy and allow BJP-RSS to redraw the electoral map.

DMK announced support for the Delimitation bill on Saturday, citing the incorporation of its twin key demands: no reduction in Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seat share and maintaining existing parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census.

Rahul Gandhi had previously called those supporting delimitation '21st century Ettappans' and urged Tamil Nadu to oppose it as a 'BJP-RSS conspiracy'.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Sunday told top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the Dravidian party's decisions have been dominated by the consideration for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people and that "history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans."

Stalin's Stand On Tamil Nadu's Welfare

Veerapandiya Kattabomman was a valiant Tamil king who opposed the British spiritedly and was hanged after being captured by the then foreign rulers while "Etappan" is a colloquial Tamil reference to a traitor.

Stalin's response to Rahul came hours ahead of a proposed meeting between a Congress delegation comprising of AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and the LoP in the Lok Sabha himself, besides others, to press the DMK chief to withdraw his party's support to the Centre's Delimitation bill.

In his social media post responding to Rahul, Stalin asserted that his party will never compromise on protecting the interests of Tamil Nadu and the rights of states.

The DMK chief, who addressed Rahul as "brother," thanked him for acknowledging the Dravidian party's "historic role" in safeguarding the Constitution and federal rights.

The former Chief Minister stated that every decision by his party is guided foremost by the welfare of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people.

"We will not compromise on this path, and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," Stalin said, invoking Veerapandiya Kattabomman, the 18th-century chieftain celebrated in Tamil Nadu for resisting British rule, in contrast to Ettappan, a name synonymous with betrayal in Tamil folklore.

Rahul Gandhi's Plea And Delimitation Concerns

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi announced on X that he, along with senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, would travel to Chennai to meet Stalin and formally request the DMK's support in opposing the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills.

"Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru @mkstalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills. An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," Rahul said.

"Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had in August this year asked the people of Tamil Nadu and the political parties to strongly oppose the delimitation proposal, claiming it was a BJP-RSS "conspiracy," against the state and its people. Incidentally, invoking Ettappan, he had said all those supporting delimitation were "21st century Ettappan."

DMK's Rationale For Supporting The Bill

The Sunday meeting comes a day after the Dravidian party, which has 22 Lok Sabha and eight Rajya Sabha MPs, announced support to the Centre's Delimitation bill, and amidst constant bickering between the former allies over Congress walking out of the alliance to extend support to the ruling TVK post-April polls and be a part of its coalition government.

Stalin had on Saturday asserted that the DMK decided to support the Delimitation Bill as it incorporates the party's twin key demands and said it was a victory for the party's struggle and a win for all southern states.

Firm no to reduction in 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha and demand for maintaining the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states based on 1971 Census were the two demands.

The DMK had opposed the earlier delimitation proposal tooth and nail, with Stalin, chief minister then, burning a copy of the bill in April while clad in black.