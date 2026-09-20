Fatal Argument: Delhi Teen Stabbed To Death Over 'Papa' Joke Among Friends

An 18-year-old man was tragically stabbed to death in West Delhi's Naraina Village following a heated argument among friends that reportedly began over a seemingly innocuous "Papa" joke, prompting a police investigation into the fatal incident.

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Key Points An 18-year-old, Sumit Giri, was fatally stabbed in Naraina Village, West Delhi.

The incident stemmed from a dispute among friends, initiated by a joke about calling someone "Papa".

The argument escalated, leading to the alleged stabbing by one friend, Aman, and further assault by his younger brother.

A murder case has been registered by Naraina Police based on eyewitness statements.

All individuals involved were residents of Naraina Village and known to each other.

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in west Delhi's Naraina Village in a row between friends that sparked over one of them being asked to call the other "Papa", police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sumit Giri, a resident of Naraina Village.

Investigation Into The Fatal Altercation

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday when Aman and Narsingh, both friends, were headed towards Naraina Village on a motorcycle from Payal Cinema. While returning, they met their acquaintances, Sumit and another Aman, son of Anil Singh. During their interaction, Aman, son of Anil Singh, jokingly asked Narsingh to call him "Papa".

Police said Aman allegedly threatened Aman, son of Anil Singh, with a knife over the jest, with Sumit joining the quarrel picking a bone with the former. A mutual friend, Sargam, subsequently reached the spot and tried to intervene and got injured. All this while, Aman allegedly stabbed Sumit and called his younger brother to the spot. The younger brother came to the spot and allegedly assaulted Sumit, who was already injured.

Aman, son of Anil Singh, informed Sumit's family about the incident. Sumit's father and Aman took him to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. Based on the statement of eyewitnesses, a case of murder was registered at the Naraina Police Station. All persons involved in the incident are residents of Naraina Village and are known to each other, the police said. The motive behind the escalation of the argument and the circumstances in which the knife was used are being investigated.