Stabbed pilot Capt Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced treatment

Despite being gravely injured, the seasoned aviator unlocked the cockpit door while fighting for his life, allowing crew and passengers to intervene, disarm the attacker, and safely land the aircraft in Saudi Arabia, saving all 174 lives on board.

IMAGE: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Photograph: Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot operating flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is being airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care after suffering stab wounds during a violent mid-air cockpit attack by his co-pilot.

Key Points The attack unfolded en route to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and attempted to seize control of the Boeing 737.

Following initial stabilisation at a local hospital, arrangements were made to airlift him to Abu Dhabi for further specialised treatment.

Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience to the cockpit, with nearly 9,750 total flying hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft and previously served 11 years as a Line Training Captain at SpiceJet.

Despite being gravely injured, the seasoned aviator unlocked the cockpit door while fighting for his life, allowing crew and passengers to intervene, disarm the attacker, and safely land the aircraft at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, saving all 174 lives on board.

The attack unfolded en route to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and attempted to seize control of the Boeing 737.

Showing extraordinary presence of mind, Machchhar ensured crew access to the flight deck before deteriorating health necessitated an emergency diversion to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Following initial stabilisation at a local hospital, arrangements were made to airlift him to Abu Dhabi for further specialised treatment.

Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience to the cockpit, with nearly 9,750 total flying hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft and previously served 11 years as a Line Training Captain at SpiceJet.

In recognition of his valour, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that the state government will confer the prestigious ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ upon Captain Machchhar.

Patel noted that Machchhar’s quick thinking and selflessness brought immense pride to the state and the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the praise, revealing he spoke directly with Captain Machchhar’s family—his father Bhupendrabhai, mother Gitaben, and wife Sonalben—to extend his support and check on the pilot's recovery.

"Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health.“Today, I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him,” he said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also commended Machchhar's valour while condemning global terrorism, stating, "174 lives were saved... but the other side of this is the manner in which terrorism is spreading across the world, which is a serious issue. All countries must come forward to fight against this growing terrorism and root it out entirely."

The heroic feat has drawn international acclaim, with global leaders highlighting the pilot's fortitude under extreme duress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed the "tremendous act of heroism" by Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar during a mid-air cockpit attack aboard an Israel-bound Flydubai flight, saying the seriously injured pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door while "fighting for his life", helping prevent what could have been another 9/11-style crash.

"I think what happened is a tremendous act of heroism that prevented another 9/11 style crash of an entire airplane," Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News, recalling the incident.