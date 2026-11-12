Sri Lankan Woman, Husband Arrested In Pilibhit For Passport Fraud

A Sri Lankan national and two others have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district for allegedly obtaining an Indian passport through forged identity documents, highlighting the stringent verification processes in place.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A Sri Lankan woman, Suraini Sri Vantika alias Zainab Begum, was arrested on Thursday in Pilibhit for allegedly obtaining an Indian passport using forged documents.

Her husband, Mohammad Imran, and another person, Najeeb Khan, were also arrested in connection with the passport fraud case.

The woman allegedly used fake residence and domicile certificates to procure an Aadhaar card and apply for an Indian passport after changing her name.

The case came to light during the verification of Zainab's passport application following a complaint from the Bareilly passport office.

An FIR was registered on Thursday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Passport Act.

Sri Lankan woman who allegedly obtained an Indian passport using forged identity documents after changing her name was arrested along with her husband and another person in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Suraini Sri Vantika alias Zainab Begum, allegedly obtained fake residence and domicile certificates after changing her name. These documents were subsequently used to procure an Aadhaar card and apply for an Indian passport, police said.

Investigation Uncovers Forgery

The other arrested persons have been identified as her husband Mohammad Imran and Najeeb Khan.

Puranpur Kotwali SHO Pawan Pandey said the case came to light during the verification of Zainab's passport application following a complaint from the Bareilly passport office.

An FIR was registered on Thursday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Passport Act.

Background Of The Accused

According to police, Imran met Suraini in 2018 while working at a garment company in Jordan's Aqaba city. She came to India on a tourist visa in March 2019 and married him.

The couple also solemnised their marriage in court on June 3, 2019.

Afterwards, her name was changed to Zainab Begum. Police alleged that after her visa expired, the accused conspired to conceal her Sri Lankan nationality and arrange forged documents.

She applied for an Indian passport on July 26, 2021, on the basis of the allegedly forged documents, police said.

The three accused are being produced before a court, police added.