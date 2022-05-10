News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sri Lanka orders tri-forces to shoot rioters at sight

Sri Lanka orders tri-forces to shoot rioters at sight

Source: PTI
May 10, 2022 20:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka's ministry of defence on Tuesday ordered the army, air force and navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others amidst violent protests in the island nation over the unprecedented economic crisis.

IMAGE: Vehicles owned by supporters of the Rajapaksa regime dumped in a lake in Colombo. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

The order came after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged people to stop "violence and acts of revenge" against fellow citizens and vowed to address the political and economic crisis facing the nation.

 

The death toll rose to eight in the unprecedented violence that erupted after supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked anti-government protesters in Colombo on Monday. Though Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, has quit as prime minister, this has failed to bring calm.

Nearly 250 people have been injured in the violence in Colombo and other parts of the country.

The ministry of defence has ordered the tri-forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others, the Daily Mirror newspaper quoted the Army spokesman as saying.

A curfew is in force across the island nation after mobs burned down the ancestral home belonging to the ruling Rajapaksa family amid mounting anger at the worst economic crisis.

Anti-government protesters have also set up a checkpoint on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Protestors set up blocks on road to Colombo airport
Protestors set up blocks on road to Colombo airport
Protests at Lankan naval base housing ex-PM Mahinda
Protests at Lankan naval base housing ex-PM Mahinda
Mahinda faces calls for arrest as 8 killed in violence
Mahinda faces calls for arrest as 8 killed in violence
Muslim scholar's remark against girl draws flak
Muslim scholar's remark against girl draws flak
IPL PIX: Rashid, Gill star as GT seal play-off berth
IPL PIX: Rashid, Gill star as GT seal play-off berth
Karachi blast: China urges Pak to arrest terrorists
Karachi blast: China urges Pak to arrest terrorists
How GT bounced back to punch ticket to play-offs
How GT bounced back to punch ticket to play-offs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What Awaits Rajapaksas After Monday's Mayhem?

What Awaits Rajapaksas After Monday's Mayhem?

The Rajapaksas You Did Not Know

The Rajapaksas You Did Not Know

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances