Sri Lankan Court Remands Controversial Monk Gnanasara After Pardon Overturned

Prominent Sinhala-Buddhist nationalist monk Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara has been remanded in Sri Lanka following his arrest, nearly a month after the Supreme Court overturned his controversial presidential pardon.

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Key Points Buddhist monk Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara was remanded by a Sri Lankan court following his arrest after weeks in hiding.

His arrest comes nearly a month after the Supreme Court overturned his 2019 presidential pardon, ruling it unlawful.

Gnanasara was originally convicted in 2018 for contempt of court and criminal intimidation against Sandya Eknaligoda.

The Supreme Court's September 10 ruling effectively restored his original six-year jail term.

Gnanasara is a prominent figure in hardline Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism, and his organisation, Bodu Bala Sena, has been accused of targeting Muslim minorities.

A Sri Lankan court on Sunday remanded Buddhist monk Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara following his arrest after weeks in hiding, nearly a month after the Supreme Court overturned his presidential pardon.

Gnanasara, a prominent Sinhala-Buddhist nationalist figure and leader of Bodu Bala Sena or Forces of Buddhist Power, was presented before Colombo Magistrate's Court after his arrest on Saturday night.

He was evading authorities since September, when the apex court ruled that his 2019 pardon was unlawful.

Legal Developments And Arrest

In 2018, the monk was convicted of contempt of court and criminal intimidation against Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of political cartoonist Prageeth Eknaligoda, who disappeared in 2010.

Former president Maithripala Sirisena pardoned Gnanasara in May 2019, freeing him before he had completed the prison term. The decision was subsequently challenged before the Supreme Court.

On September 10, the Supreme Court reversed the pardon granted to Gnanasara, effectively restoring his original sentence and requiring him to serve the remainder of the six-year jail term handed down by the Court of Appeal over seven years ago.

Background Of The Pardon Reversal

Officials said Gnanasara would appear before the Court of Appeal on October 5 in connection with an arrest order issued by the court.

Gnanasara has become one of Sri Lanka's most prominent figures associated with hardline Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism.

His organisation, Bodu Bala Sena, has been accused of leading campaigns that target the country's Muslim minority. Meanwhile, Gnanasara himself has faced numerous other court cases and holds prior convictions that carried suspended sentences.