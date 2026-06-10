Sri Lanka Court To Probe Ex-Intelligence Chief's Torture Allegations

A Sri Lankan court has mandated a five-member expert judicial panel to investigate former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay's claims of torture while in detention for his alleged involvement in the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Key Points A Sri Lankan court has ordered an expert panel to investigate torture claims by former intelligence chief Suresh Sallay.

Sallay, detained under the anti-terror act, is on a hunger strike protesting alleged degrading treatment.

He was arrested for his alleged role in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that killed 270 people.

Opposition protests related to Sallay's detention have been temporarily halted following the court's decision.

A court in Sri Lanka on Wednesday ordered a five-member expert judicial panel to verify claim of torture under detention by the former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay.

Sallay, who was arrested under the island nation's anti-terror act, has been sent to the national hospital since last week as he embarked on a hunger strike to protest what he alleged was a degrading treatment under detention. The magistrate's court here said the five-member panel would conduct a medical examination to determine if Sallay had been put under any form of mistreatment or abuse under detention.

Allegations Against Former Intelligence Chief

Sallay was arrested on February 25 under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and kept under detention for questioning in connection with his alleged role masterminding the coordinated Easter Sunday suicide attacks that targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island nation on April 21, 2019 and killed 270 people, including 11 Indians.

Sallay's hospital transfer last week came after a letter addressed to the inspector general of police by his wife Manori Sallay alleged that her husband was subjected to "torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment."

In a related development, the opposition groups that had continued protests in the capital on the third day, however, said they were temporarily ending the action. "We have been informed of the court's decision to appoint an expert panel to subject Sallay to medical tests. So we have decided to end this action until the medical panel conducts the investigation," Wimal Weerawansa, a former minister and the leader of the National Freedom Front, told reporters.