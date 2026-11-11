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Sri Lanka Conducts First Passenger Drone Trial

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 11, 2026 19:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sri Lanka has taken a significant leap into the future of transportation by successfully conducting its first official trial of an electric-powered passenger drone, the Chinese-made EHang E216, at Colombo Port City.

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka conducted its first official trial of an electric-powered passenger drone on Wednesday.
  • The trial involved a Chinese-made EHang E216 aircraft, capable of carrying two passengers.
  • Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka experienced a ride in the drone, which can take off and land vertically.
  • This trial is an initial step towards introducing commercial passenger drone services in the country.
  • The government is currently developing regulations for future commercial drone operations.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday conducted its first official trial of an electric-powered passenger drone at Colombo Port City, using a Chinese-made EHang E216 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft capable of carrying two passengers.

Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka took a ride in the drone, which can take off and land vertically without requiring a runway.

 

"It was a fantastic experience," he said after completing the ride.

The trial marks an initial step towards introducing passenger drone services in the country, with the government currently working on regulations governing their future commercial operations, officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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