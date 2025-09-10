HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Spying': Cong protests over cameras near Oppn benches in Raj House

'Spying': Cong protests over cameras near Oppn benches in Raj House

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 10, 2025 18:54 IST

The Congress on Wednesday protested in the Rajasthan assembly over the alleged installation of additional cameras in the area of opposition benches, disrupting proceedings in the House.

IMAGE: A view of the Rajasthan assembly. Photograph: ANI Photo

The opposition party alleged that the cameras have been put up to "spy" on its members.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully raised the issue during the Question Hour and urged Speaker Vasudev Devnani to make a formal ruling. The Speaker assured the House that he would address the matter after the Question Hour.

 

However, Jully insisted that a ruling be given immediately, saying that the Opposition would not participate in the proceedings until the issue was resolved.

Following this, Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans. After protesting for nearly 15 minutes, they staged a walkout.

During the Zero Hour, chaos ensued in the House as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel criticised the Congress over the issue, triggering a heated exchange between the treasury and opposition benches.

The Speaker subsequently adjourned the proceedings. When the House reassembled, the Congress raised the issue again.

When Devnani said that it was an "upgradation of cameras", Jully retorted that installing extra cameras does not mean an upgrade.

The Congress had also raised the issue on Tuesday.

Jully has alleged that placing extra cameras on the opposition side was a breach of legislative tradition and an attempt at surveillance.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs marched on foot from the legislators' quarters to the Assembly building in protest. They entered the Assembly premises shouting slogans. They claimed that installing extra cameras was aimed at spying on the opposition members.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
