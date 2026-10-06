Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman For Rejecting Advances In Nanded

In a shocking incident in Nanded, Maharashtra, a 19-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by a 21-year-old man for rejecting his advances, leading to his swift arrest under serious charges including attempt to murder and POCSO Act violations.

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Key Points A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured in Nanded after being stabbed by a man for rejecting his advances.

The accused, Rohit Pohare (21), had allegedly pursued the victim for two years, since she was a minor.

The incident occurred near a coaching institute on Bhagyanagar Road in Nanded.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds but is reported to be in stable condition.

Pohare has been arrested and charged under sections including attempt to murder, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and provisions of the POCSO Act.

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a dagger near a coaching institute in Maharashtra's Nanded city for rejecting his advances, police said.

Accused Arrested In Nanded Stabbing

The incident occurred on Bhagyanagar Road in the city on Monday afternoon, following which the accused, identified as Rohit Pohare (21), was arrested, a police official said.

The accused had allegedly been pursuing the victim for two years, since she was a minor, and frequently pressured her to speak to him. She had rejected his proposal, according to the police.

On Monday, the man confronted the victim on a road near a coaching institute here and allegedly stabbed her four to five times with a dagger, leaving her seriously injured, Bhagyanagar police inspector Santosh Tambe told PTI.

The victim, a resident of Deepak Nagar, was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and was reported to be stable, the official said.

The accused was arrested and booked under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 75 (sexual harassment) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Arms Act and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (for sexual harassment of a minor), the police said.