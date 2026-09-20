Crime Branch Intercepts Truck With Rs 15.6 Lakh Spurious Liquor

The Nagpur Crime Branch has successfully busted a significant illegal spurious liquor supply chain, intercepting a truck carrying 39,000 bottles destined for Gadchiroli and arresting one individual.

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Key Points Nagpur Crime Branch intercepted a truck with 39,000 bottles of spurious liquor.

The seized liquor is valued at Rs 15.60 lakh, with the impounded truck worth Rs 13 lakh.

One driver, Abdul Tausif Abdul Hafiz, has been arrested, while another accused is absconding.

The consignment originated from Dhule and was destined for Gadchiroli.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The Nagpur Crime Branch on Sunday intercepted a truck carrying 39,000 bottles of spurious liquor, a police official said. This operation led to the busting of an illegal supply chain destined for Gadchiroli, according to an official from the Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad of the Crime Branch.

Details Of The Seizure

The vehicle was initially found loaded with plastic scrap, but 390 boxes containing liquor bottles, valued at Rs 15.60 lakh, were cleverly concealed underneath. The truck itself, which has been impounded, is valued at Rs 13 lakh. The vehicle's driver, Abdul Tausif Abdul Hafiz (34), has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Another accused, Ankush alias Anna Sudhakar Kuchanwar (38), is currently at large. The arrested driver informed the police that the illicit consignment originated from Dhule and was intended for delivery in Gadchiroli. Excise officials conducted a preliminary examination and confirmed the liquor to be spurious. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.