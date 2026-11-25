Tensions are escalating within the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as the SP's unilateral announcement of candidates during ongoing seat-sharing talks sparks significant displeasure and questions about alliance stability.

IMAGE: SP president Akhilesh Yadav interacts with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi, November 16, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ ANI Photo

Key Points The Congress expressed displeasure on Wednesday over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, despite ongoing seat-sharing talks.

AICC in-charge of UP, Rajendra Pal Gautam, stated that the SP should have avoided the announcement and waited for talks to conclude, hoping for a positive resolution.

Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the SP's move, questioning their seriousness in alliance talks and indicating a potential re-evaluation of discussions.

The five declared seats include four in western Uttar Pradesh, a region where the SP anticipates strong competition from the BJP and its allies.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday urged the Congress to focus on "winning equations" and provide a list of all desired seats beyond the initial 26 proposed.

The Congress on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the Samajwadi Party announcing a list of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, saying the move should have been avoided when seat-sharing talks were ongoing.

The Congress also appealed to the leaders of both parties to respect each others' sentiments, prioritise meeting the public's expectations and freeing the people of Uttar Pradesh from a "dictatorial government."

On Tuesday, hours after the second round of the meeting between the two parties to discuss, the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced its list of five candidates for the elections.

Congress Expresses Displeasure

"They should have avoided that and waited (for the talks to be over). Nevertheless, this had also happened in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and some candidates were withdrawn as well," AICC in-charge of UP, Rajendra Pal Gautam, said.

"I hope everything will go in the right direction," he added.

Gautam also said he does not agree with some SP leaders' claim that the Congress was offered 26 seats.

"We don't agree with such statements. Talks were held after that in a cordial atmosphere. We are holding discussions on all 403 seats … So I don't want to say anything," he said, urging to speak with responsibility to both sides.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Gautam said, "I humbly appeal to the leaders of both sides to respect each other's sentiments, prioritise meeting the public's expectations and freeing the people of Uttar Pradesh from this bulldozer-wielding, anti-student, anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-Dalit, anti-Muslim and anti-backward-class dictatorial government, and work toward this goal in a spirit of mutual coordination and harmony!"

Gautam said that it is essential to respect public sentiment and free ourselves from this "anti-constitutional, anti-education government that shuts down constitutional institutions and 27,000 government schools and withholds scholarships for students from disadvantaged communities for years on end!"

Imran Masood Questions SP's Intentions

Earlier, Congress MP Imran Masood lashed out at the SP for declaring seats.

"We aren't begging," the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief said.

The five seats include one in Saharanpur, Masood's Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress leader said he would discuss with the party leadership whether seat-sharing talks with the SP should continue.

"When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious," Masood told PTI Videos.

"We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," he said.

Questioning the intention of their ally, Masood said, "I do not understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It needs to be decided whether we want to fight the BJP or fight among ourselves."

SP's Candidate Declarations And Strategy

Of the five seats that the SP declared candidates for in a surprise move, four are held by sitting MLAs Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Mehboob Ali from Amroha.

All four seats are in western Uttar Pradesh, where the SP expects a challenge from BJP, its ally RLD, as well as the recently floated Samajik Parivartan Morcha of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekar Aazad.

Its fifth candidate is Jyoti Lodhi, who will contest from Lalitpur in Bundelkhand.

Tej Narain Pandey, alias Pawan Pandey, was declared the party candidate from Ayodhya in August.

Akhilesh Yadav's Call For "Winning Equations"

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday urged the Congress to focus on "winning equations."

Yadav's remarks in a post in Hindi on X came after discussions between the two parties remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day.

Leaders of both parties, however, described the talks as positive.

Yadav urged the Congress to provide a list of all seats they are interested in besides the 26 seats that have been proposed.

"We will achieve this through harmony and wisdom. With this hope, let us focus on 'winning equations' rather than just seat numbers so that we may win, form our government in UP, and subsequently in Delhi, ensuring that our contribution toward shaping the nation's future is etched in golden letters forever," Yadav said.

The Congress had handed a list of about 130 seats against the SP's offer of 26.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are expected to be held in February-March next year.